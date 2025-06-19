Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Israel

1 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
$1,78M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$9,28M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
$2,92M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
$3,45M
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
$7,74M
2 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
$987,447
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Luxury apartment for sale with an amazing, unobstructed sea view, in one of the most sought …
$4,11M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
$11,55M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
$2,25M
4 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A great 3-room apartment with parking and storage in the Pivko project in the most desired n…
$986,651
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Luxury apartment build to the highest possible standards with the best finishes, on a high f…
$9,81M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
$1,27M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
$3,85M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$5,57M
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$1,63M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
$11,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
2 apartments for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, on Nachmani Street at the corner of Ahad Haa…
$1,30M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
$1,30M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
4 bedroom apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
$1,70M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
$1,21M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$1,05M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$2,65M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
$1,91M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
