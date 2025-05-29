Apartments for sale in Ashkelon, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
in afridar in the center all amenities a 5 room low floor available immediately
$519,665
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
A 4-room apartment near shops with clear sea view
$528,092
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
In neve dkalim a 4 room garden level in a quiet area
$477,530
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
In Afridar a beautiful 5-room apartment with sea view, recent, with cellar, invested and spacious
$584,272
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 151 m²
In Barnea, a 5-room apartment invested and transformed with sea view
$786,520
3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Neot Ashkelon district 3 renovated rooms to seize
$334,271
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment 140 m2 5 pieces very spacious rooms 2 balconies Magnificent view of the c…
$587,081
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 141 m²
marina dashkelon a luxury 5 room apartment with beautiful sea view
$983,150
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
In Barnea, a beautiful recent 4-room apartment on the upper floor, gym in the building
$528,092
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
In the Neot Ashkelon district, 4 rooms for rent for 3800 nis, to seize
$398,878
2 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Neve Dkaim district, a recent, well-lit 2-room apartment
$337,080
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
a beautiful 4 room apartment with sea view in a beautiful building
$514,047
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
In Barnea a beautiful 5 room apartment close to the sea, spacious
$547,755
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
In Barnea a spacious 4-room apartment
$501,407
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
In Barnea, a 4-room apartment with sea view, in very good condition
$519,665
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
A beautiful 4-room apartment close to the sea with a clear sea view
$474,721
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
In Barnea a spacious garden level
$533,710
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
afridar 5 rooms near the sea recently invested and spacious
$640,452
