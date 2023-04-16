Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Munich

Residential properties for sale in Munich, Germany

19 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
2 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
A bright and conveniently designed 2-room apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a well-ke…
1 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 825,000
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 66 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
3 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
4 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 2,850,000
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,500,000
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
Housein Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
518 m²
€ 4,200,000
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
5 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
1 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 1,100,000
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
6 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
6 room apartment
Munich, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 2,495,000
Buying real estate is something special. With its own real estate, set the course for the fu…
Villa 3 room villain Munich, Germany
Villa 3 room villa
Munich, Germany
146 m²
€ 1,380,000
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…
5 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,800,000
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
4 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 260 m²
€ 5,500,000
Luxurious villa located in the prestigious urbanization of Deesa de Campoamor, Mile Palmeras…

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Munich, Germany

What is the average price for a 2-bedroom apartment in Munich?

The cost of an apartment with two rooms in Munich depends on the year of construction of the house, location, and freshness of repair. The most expensive two-bedroom apartment will be in the center of the city, where sellers are asking for about €8-20 thousand per square meter. In the suburbs, buying real estate in Munich with two rooms can be priced from 5 to 8 thousand euros per square meter.

What areas in Munich do people often choose to buy a property there?

The first positions in popularity are occupied by Altstadt Lehel and Glockenbach. These are two central districts with many banks, restaurants, and stores. Among the top three most popular is Au-Haidhausen. This is a modern area with good transport links, where you can buy a cheap apartment in Munich, choosing from a large number of options.

What are the benefits of buying property in Munich?

Purchased housing can be rented to tenants at a good price or resold after a few years at a higher price. The purchase of real estate also provides a Schengen multi visa. With this document, you can legally stay in Germany for up to 6 months a year.

