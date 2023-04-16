Frequently asked questions about real estate in Munich, Germany
What is the average price for a 2-bedroom apartment in Munich?
The cost of an apartment with two rooms in Munich depends on the year of construction of the house, location, and freshness of repair. The most expensive two-bedroom apartment will be in the center of the city, where sellers are asking for about €8-20 thousand per square meter. In the suburbs, buying real estate in Munich with two rooms can be priced from 5 to 8 thousand euros per square meter.
What areas in Munich do people often choose to buy a property there?
The first positions in popularity are occupied by Altstadt Lehel and Glockenbach. These are two central districts with many banks, restaurants, and stores.
Among the top three most popular is Au-Haidhausen. This is a modern area with good transport links, where you can buy a cheap apartment in Munich, choosing from a large number of options.
What are the benefits of buying property in Munich?
Purchased housing can be rented to tenants at a good price or resold after a few years at a higher price. The purchase of real estate also provides a Schengen multi visa. With this document, you can legally stay in Germany for up to 6 months a year.