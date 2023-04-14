Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Villa 4 room villain Paris, France
Villa 4 room villa
Paris, France
125 m²
€ 1,780,000
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Paris, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
450 m²
€ 2,310,000
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
635 m²
€ 23,625,000
In a fully secure private residence, duplex loft-type apartment with garden, terrace, parkin…
Villa 5 room villain Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 room villa
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
1 bath 349 m²
€ 5,650,000
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 87 m²
€ 1,257,000
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 152 m²
€ 2,394,000
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
100 m²
€ 1,345,000
Close to Arts et Métiers, on the ground floor, this former workshop offers a family and opti…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 98 m²
€ 1,713,469
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 79 m²
€ 890,000
Here is written a new page, that of an address both Parisian and singular, in the calm o…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 183 m²
€ 3,477,000
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 156 m²
€ 2,394,000
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 118 m²
€ 971,400
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
58 m²
€ 1,155,000
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
87 m²
€ 1,695,000
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
67 m²
€ 2,625,000
This magnificent pied à terre is located on avenue Montaigne, on one of the most prestigious…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
187 m²
€ 6,600,000
This magnificent pied-à-terre is on avenue Montaigne in one of the most prestigious location…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 114 m²
€ 1,320,000
New luxury apartments for sale in Paris Boulogne-Billancourt, in the heart of the Rives de S…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 97 m²
€ 980,800
Do you aspire to live better and breathe more without straying too far from Paris? Take the …
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
1 bath 71 m²
€ 903,000
Living in Paris remains attractive. Whether for a study, as a Pied a Terre or for telecommut…
4 room apartmentin Massy, France
4 room apartment
Massy, France
4 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 432,000
Date of delivery of the facility: immediately Located in the front row of the Vilzhenis Park…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 1,520,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 760,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
2 room apartmentin Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 420,500
Installation delivery date: fourth quarter of 2022  Shatene-Malabri, located in the south of…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 577,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 460,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 476,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 481,600
Installation delivery date: fourth quarter of 2022  Shatene-Malabri, located in the south of…
3 room apartmentin Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 276,800
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
3 room apartmentin Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 266,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…

