  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Meaux
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Meaux, France

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
🏡Quarter in the historical complex of Hôtel-Dieu – Dourdan (91410)🏰3 Reasons to Invest Right…
$366,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Four-room apartment with a living area of 146 square meters.m. + terrace 20 sq.m. in Nice in…
$1,74M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
Situated in a quiet area of ​​Nice, close to shops, schools, just 20 minutes walk to the sea…
$1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
What place! One of the best areas of the island of Saint Barth is Lurin. Just minutes from t…
$8,04M
5 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
5 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
PORT OF NICE – Located in a beautiful Nice building, close to all amenities (tram, shops and…
$3,20M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy is a magnificent castle of the 17th-18th centuries.This exceptional Louis XIII-styl…
$4,01M
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa 200 m2   in a closed residence in   Center for Bolio-Sur-Mer. the villa c…
$2,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 7/7
Grand premiere of exceptional new residence in Juan-les-Pins which will be finalized in 2027…
$1,30M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant castle. Normandy, 1p20 from Paris, 40min Deauville.Hunting Manoir Louis XV.Living…
$3,14M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 7/7
Grand premiere of exceptional new residence in Juan-les-Pins which will be finalized in 2027…
$1,62M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 12/17
Apartments from 1 to 4 rooms Joia Reva complex in NiceProject information: • Number of apart…
$315,991
