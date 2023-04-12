France
Realting.com
France
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in France
2 064 properties total found
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
72 m²
€ 490,000
Sale of three-room apartments – duplex in the elite residential complex Marina Baie des Ange…
5 room apartment
Juilles, France
10 Number of rooms
438 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
70 m²
€ 580,000
Sale of a new apartment in the elite area of Nice - Musiciens, a 10-minute walk to the Engli…
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
84 m²
2 Floor
€ 714,000
New apartment in the prestigious Nice area, 10 minutes walk to the sea, beaches and Promenad…
4 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
127 m²
€ 1,685,000
New five-room apartment with a living area of 127 sq.m., with a roof terrace of 110 sq.m., a…
Apartment
France, France
€ 440,000
Sale of new apartments in a new building located in a quiet residential area on the Nizza hi…
3 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
83 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 775,000
Sale of a new apartment in a new residence on the Nitztsa hills with beautiful views of the …
2 room apartment
France, France
2 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 272,000
New apartments, from two to four rooms, in a completely new residence under construction in …
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 820,000
For sale of an apartment in Cannes, a 15-minute walk to Croisette and beaches. Located in a …
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
130 m²
€ 1,465,000
France Cote d'Azur, Cannes First Line Apartment Apartment in a modern re…
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
174 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Luxury apartment Apartment in a new, one of the most …
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
526 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Penthouse with a jacuzzi Very rare offer. Penthou…
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
360 m²
€ 6,185,000
France Cote d'Azur Unique penthouse Penthouse with a unique location on …
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
569 m²
€ 3,655,000
France Cote d'Azur, Cannes Penthouse with 2 terraces A unique penthouse …
5 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 Number of rooms
242 m²
€ 3,850,000
France Cote d'Azur Apartment with terrace 54m2 Apartment with perfect lo…
3 room apartment
France, France
110 m²
€ 650,000
Sale and rental of apartments, with an area of 110 square meters. m, in the very center of M…
2 room apartment
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
France, France
3 bath
186 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,990,000
Apartments for sale in the elite area of Cannes, a 20-minute walk to the sea and Cruiset Bou…
2 room apartment
France, France
2 bath
110 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Sale of luxury apartments on the 4th and top floor with sea views in an elite residence in C…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
123 m²
€ 1,090,000
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
155 m²
€ 895,000
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
86 m²
€ 810,000
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
Apartment
Nice, France
187 m²
€ 1,197,000
2 room apartment
Nice, France
131 m²
€ 2,750,000
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
83 m²
€ 939,000
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
4 room apartment
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 3,772,000
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
117 m²
€ 1,225,000
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
3 room apartment
Nice, France
125 m²
€ 2,580,000
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
2 room apartment
Nice, France
115 m²
€ 1,250,000
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
Search using the map