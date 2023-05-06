Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
16
35 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Kmeti, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kmeti, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
2 room house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
€ 1,778,619
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 233,803
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 232,037
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 216,192
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€ 210,508
Villa 2 room villa in Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 320,000
2 room house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 485,000
Villa 3 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Price on request
3 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
3 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 263 m²
€ 1,159,800
6 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
6 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 453 m²
€ 1,930,000
6 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
6 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 453 m²
€ 1,995,000
4 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
4 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
€ 1,462,100
6 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
6 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 455 m²
€ 1,950,000
5 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
5 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
€ 1,618,060
5 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
5 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 262 m²
€ 1,431,500
5 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
5 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 329 m²
€ 1,798,650
3 room house in Savudrija, Croatia
3 room house
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 263 m²
€ 1,204,800
Villa 3 room villa in Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Umag, Croatia
5 room house
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 915 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
Price on request

