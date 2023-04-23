Show property on map Show properties list
Houses and homes for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

17 properties total found
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
287 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modernist house is for sale part of a complex with 6 houses in a …
5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
3 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 204 m²
€ 160,000
Bestay Property presents a bright unfurnished maisonette on the third and forth top floor in…
5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bath 800 m²
€ 699,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
300 m²
€ 690,000
Introducing everyone's dream home! A family house on 3 floors and an attic, nestled in…
7 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 288,000
5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 497,000
9 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 1,600,000
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of ​​1400 …
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
270 m²
€ 330,000
4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 600 m²
€ 570,000
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
250 m²
€ 420,000
We present you a new project in the capital, Sofia - Vitosha town house from 6 family hous…
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
890 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 119,000
9 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 430 m²
€ 300,000
9 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 660,000
4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 144,000

Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

