Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia
Sofia City
Houses
Houses and homes for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modernist house is for sale part of a complex with 6 houses in a …
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath
728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
3 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath
204 m²
€ 160,000
Bestay Property presents a bright unfurnished maisonette on the third and forth top floor in…
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bath
800 m²
€ 699,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
300 m²
€ 690,000
Introducing everyone's dream home! A family house on 3 floors and an attic, nestled in…
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 288,000
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 497,000
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 1,600,000
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of 1400 …
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
270 m²
€ 330,000
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
600 m²
€ 570,000
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
250 m²
€ 420,000
We present you a new project in the capital, Sofia - Vitosha town house from 6 family hous…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
890 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 119,000
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms
430 m²
€ 300,000
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 660,000
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 144,000
