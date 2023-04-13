Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Bulgaria

Penthouse 4 roomsin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 450,000
300 sq. m. Penthouse with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms in complex Poseidon, Nessebar Comple…
Penthousein Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
427 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 424,865
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a multi-room apartment, penthouse, in. Medical Academy. It…
Penthousein Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse
Vitosha, Bulgaria
218 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 290,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a multi-room apartment in. Buxton. Near main boulevards, h…
Penthousein Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
427 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 424,865
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a multi-room apartment, penthouse, in. Hippodrome. It cons…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bath 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…

