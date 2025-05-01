Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Nova de Gaia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
11
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 6/7
The development consists of four five-storey buildings, plus the Recuado. In total, there ar…
$797,732
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$283,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony, located in a condominium under construction with it…
$356,750
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
$762,451
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms 95 m2 with a balcony of 11 m2 and a garage for 2 cars in a new complex …
$310,316
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in a new building next to Arrábida ShoppingThe complex…
$283,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$552,680
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Lavadores Lounge, a modern condominium in Canidelo.This modern and familiar complex has an i…
$410,546
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms 95m2 with balcony 11m2 in a new complex next to Gaia Shopping in Vila N…
$310,316
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arcozelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment of 131 m2, with 3 bedrooms, on 2 facades (south, west), and with garage box.The to…
$243,496
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 118 square meters and a balcony of 9 square meters in …
$424,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
New bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is loca…
$492,655
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 7/7
The development consists of four five-storey buildings, plus the Recuado. In total, there ar…
$1,52M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with a paddle tennis court and s…
$293,328
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
1 bedroom apartment with balcony and ocean views in Gaia in the new Ocean Living complex.The…
$407,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$554,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 4
This apartment is located on the first line of the beach with sea views. In addition, the ap…
$1,39M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom House Duplex inserted in a new development in a private condominium that will be b…
$833,875
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 88 square meters. m, a balcony of 9 square meters.…
$390,726
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment in a new development in a private condominium that will be built on the …
$924,746
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
New bright apartment with 1 bedroom, 54 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is locat…
$322,774
Leave a request

Properties features in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go