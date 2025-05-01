Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Nova de Gaia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
11
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$554,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 4
This apartment is located on the first line of the beach with sea views. In addition, the ap…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go