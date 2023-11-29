Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Maria Maior

Residential properties for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

apartments
24
31 property total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
1-room apartment & nbsp; 65 & nbsp; sq. m & nbsp; in a new building in the Shiadu area in th…
€550,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
Apartments with an area of 195 m ² and a terrace of 33 m ² Odeon, a symbolic cinema in Abeni…
€2,15M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€480,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€655,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€670,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Apartment T3 with an area of 141.1m² Madalena 88 is a new project that will be located in th…
€870,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
140m² Madalena 88 T3 Apartments is a new project that will be located in the very center of …
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Apartment T1 with an area of 159.1m² Madalena 88 is a new project that will be located in th…
€830,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
€815,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
€790,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
€750,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 150 m²
€690,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 81 m²
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 103m² Dourades 6 - we introduce you to the new complex in one of Li…
€899,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
€760,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 125m² Dourades 6 - introduces you to the new complex in one of Li…
€1,20M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 84m² Rossio 93 is a new residential complex in the historic center …
€790,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m ² and a veranda of 17m ² Escolas Gerais 61 is a new complex lo…
€820,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
€780,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 146 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 143 m²
Apartments with an area of 143m2 and a veranda of 9.2m2 Odeon, a symbolic cinema on Abenida …
€1,36M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
Apartments with an area of 158m2 and a veranda of 12.3m2 Odeon, a symbolic cinema on Abenida…
€1,63M
Leave a request
Apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 38 m²
The 38m² Páteo do Terreirinho studio is a new complex combining modernity and traditions in …
€255,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
€5,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€1,17M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€819,280
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€738,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/5
Located in one of the most iconic areas of Lisbon, the Nova do Almada 24 projects perpetuate…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/5
Located in one of the most iconic areas of Lisbon, the Nova do Almada 24 projects perpetuate…
€630,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir