Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Santa Maria Maior
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
65 m²
1-room apartment & nbsp; 65 & nbsp; sq. m & nbsp; in a new building in the Shiadu area in th…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3
196 m²
Apartments with an area of 195 m ² and a terrace of 33 m ² Odeon, a symbolic cinema in Abeni…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
65 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
85 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€655,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
85 m²
Dourades 6 - We introduce you to the new complex in one of the busiest places in Lisbon, whe…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3
134 m²
Apartment T3 with an area of 141.1m² Madalena 88 is a new project that will be located in th…
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3
134 m²
140m² Madalena 88 T3 Apartments is a new project that will be located in the very center of …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
150 m²
Apartment T1 with an area of 159.1m² Madalena 88 is a new project that will be located in th…
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
150 m²
€815,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3
134 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
149 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
150 m²
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
81 m²
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
103 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 103m² Dourades 6 - we introduce you to the new complex in one of Li…
€899,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
109 m²
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3
125 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 125m² Dourades 6 - introduces you to the new complex in one of Li…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
84 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 84m² Rossio 93 is a new residential complex in the historic center …
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
108 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m ² and a veranda of 17m ² Escolas Gerais 61 is a new complex lo…
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
100 m²
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
146 m²
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1
143 m²
Apartments with an area of 143m2 and a veranda of 9.2m2 Odeon, a symbolic cinema on Abenida …
€1,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2
158 m²
Apartments with an area of 158m2 and a veranda of 12.3m2 Odeon, a symbolic cinema on Abenida…
€1,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
38 m²
The 38m² Páteo do Terreirinho studio is a new complex combining modernity and traditions in …
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4
238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
€5,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
133 m²
5/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
120 m²
5/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€819,280
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
1
102 m²
2/6
Fully renovated apartments with a long history are located in the heart of Lisbon, on the st…
€738,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
81 m²
3/5
Located in one of the most iconic areas of Lisbon, the Nova do Almada 24 projects perpetuate…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
81 m²
1/5
Located in one of the most iconic areas of Lisbon, the Nova do Almada 24 projects perpetuate…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
