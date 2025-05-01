Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Porto
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 95 square meters. m, located in a new complex, which …
$329,213
Duplex 1 bedroom in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2     i…
$434,018
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
$498,318
