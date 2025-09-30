Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Portimao
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Portimao, Portugal

villas
16
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 11 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
House 11 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 570 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique opportunity in the heart of Portimão located in the historic center of the city. Its…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go