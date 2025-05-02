Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m., a balcony of 14 sq.m. and 1 parking spac…
$509,643
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$526,631
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 68 m2, balcony of 3 m2 in a new project in an exclusive …
$311,449
