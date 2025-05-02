Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Matosinhos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$526,631
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matosinhos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go