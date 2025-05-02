Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Matosinhos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
7
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Leça da Palmeira.View of the Atlantic Ocean, quality construction and…
$282,002
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
