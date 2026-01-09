Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Funchal
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Funchal, Portugal

villas
12
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$501,107
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Funchal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go