Houses with garage for sale in Funchal, Portugal

Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$728,353
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,68M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$640,951
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$914,812
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$686,400
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$743,503
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,91M
