Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Funchal
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Funchal, Portugal

villas
12
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$786,622
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,68M
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$501,107
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$914,812
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$686,400
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts

Properties features in Funchal, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go