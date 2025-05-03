Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Funchal, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$656,873
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$611,572
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
spacious 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built gated complex consisting of 18 housing units, …
$481,330
1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The property is located in close proximity to the center of Funchal, it is not only a privil…
$254,822
5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$849,405
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Condominium, consisting of only 6 parts, called "Vila Guida", next to the observation deck C…
$787,115
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Madeira Palace Residences, an exclusive luxury condominium, is an oasis located right on Est…
$770,127
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
T2 typology apartment on the 5th floor.UPTOWN 117 is a building with modern architecture and…
$453,016
