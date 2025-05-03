Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Funchal, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$611,572
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Fantastic apartment, just built, with large interior areas, in a building ina closed condomi…
$792,778
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and a unique view of the o…
$396,389
5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$849,405
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$566,270
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$736,151
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Madeira Palace Residences, an exclusive luxury condominium, is an oasis located right on Est…
$770,127
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$373,738
