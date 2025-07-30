Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
4
Loule
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$734,526
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go