Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
4
Loule
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go