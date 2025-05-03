Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
12
Warsaw
7
Lesser Poland Voivodeship
4
West Pomeranian Voivodeship
3
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
$643,114
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$631,811
