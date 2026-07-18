Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Toruń County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Toruń County, Poland

;
gmina Lubicz
8
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
4 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Middle segment for sale - Białołęka, Brzeziny Street. A modern, functional middle segment wi…
$527,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
7 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
7 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN VILLA IN THE HEART OF OLD MOKOTÓW Spacious villa | Unique space | Exclusive interior…
$4,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
7 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
7 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the last row of buildings, bordering directly on the Kabacki Forest.…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Toruń County, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go