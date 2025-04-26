Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Toruń County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Toruń County, Poland

gmina Lubicz
5
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
4 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Good morning, I am pleased to present to you for purchase a house in Sadyba, with an area of…
$798,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
As a Warsaw neighborhood, Wawer offers a perfect balance between the tranquility of nature a…
$242,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
6 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
6 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present you a modern and elegant detached house for sale located in Wilanó…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
5 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
5 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Jasminowy Mokotów is a unique residential complex located in a quiet, green area, just a few…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
6 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
6 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer an exceptional house for sale, located in one of the most prestigious and charming …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Toruń County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go