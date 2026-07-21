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Residential properties for sale in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland

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2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Looking for an apartment that will be an ideal first apartment, a comfortable place to live …
$71,115
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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3 room apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
For sale 3-room apartment of 46 m2, located on the 3rd floor in a well-maintained block in Ł…
$86,919
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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