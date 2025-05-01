Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Szamotuły County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Szamotuły County, Poland

gmina Duszniki
3
gmina Szamotuly
4
gmina Kazmierz
6
Szamotuly
3
16 properties total found
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$163,998
Apartment in Mlodasko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodasko, Poland
Area 2 235 m²
For sale: Investment facility in Youthsk – offices, production and storage halls, AG plots
$3,57M
House in Grzebienisko, Poland
House
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 2 385 m²
FOR SALE OF THE REZYDENSIONAL BUILDINGS ON THE FIELD OF 2385 M2 IN THE MEETING (GMINA OF THE…
$79,089
Apartment in Kopanina, Poland
Apartment
Kopanina, Poland
Area 6 583 m²
Looking for a construction site in a beautiful area? This offer will meet your expectations!
$269,899
House in Wielonek, Poland
House
Wielonek, Poland
Area 150 m²
I am pleased to present you with a unique property – a house with a utility attic for its ow…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
4 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
The climate apartment 114.25 m2 in excellent location – a unique opportunity in Szamotuły
$121,676
House in Kazmierz, Poland
House
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 152 m²
Definitely a unique property – a cozy, ground-floor house, secluded away from the road, in t…
$391,479
House in Sokolniki Male, Poland
House
Sokolniki Male, Poland
Area 158 m²
Good morning, We are pleased to present you a unique offer of selling an exclusive free -sta…
Price on request
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 121 m²
For sale, a representative utility of 121 m2, located on the ground floor of a low block on …
$215,051
Apartment in Pniewy, Poland
Apartment
Pniewy, Poland
Area 1 157 m²
This unique villa in Pniewach at the ul. Ks. Maciejewskiego is a real gem, combining a luxur…
$1,45M
3 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
3 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
There are places where we feel like we want to sit here and rest and... stay forever. They e…
$100,250
Apartment in Mlodasko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodasko, Poland
Area 17 101 m²
Investment plots AG – Młodsko, Szamotulski, on the DK92 route
$1,11M
House in Pniewy, Poland
House
Pniewy, Poland
Area 104 m²
To sell an extreme segment in a private building in Pniewy. Area of 104 m2 The house is fini…
$198,385
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$163,998
Apartment in Lipnica, Poland
Apartment
Lipnica, Poland
Area 383 m²
For sale, a modern office warehouse building, located in Lipnica, at 19 Moon Street, the mun…
$843,795
3 room apartment in Radzyny, Poland
3 room apartment
Radzyny, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with its own garden!
$138,920
