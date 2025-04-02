Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Szamotuly
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Szamotuly, Poland

apartments
3
4 properties total found
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 121 m²
For sale, a representative utility of 121 m2, located on the ground floor of a low block on …
$210,011
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Szamotuly, Poland
House
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 242 m²
For sale a unique house with an impressive area of 242 m2, located on Przelot 12 street in p…
$174,879
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
3 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
There are places where we feel like we want to sit here and rest and... stay forever. They e…
$97,901
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
4 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
The climate apartment 114.25 m2 in excellent location – a unique opportunity in Szamotuły
$118,824
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
