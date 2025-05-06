Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Kazmierz, Poland

apartments
4
6 properties total found
House in Kazmierz, Poland
House
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 152 m²
Definitely a unique property – a cozy, ground-floor house, secluded away from the road, in t…
$391,300
Apartment in Mlodasko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodasko, Poland
Area 17 101 m²
Investment plots AG – Młodsko, Szamotulski, on the DK92 route
$1,11M
3 room apartment in Radzyny, Poland
3 room apartment
Radzyny, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with its own garden!
$138,920
Apartment in Kopanina, Poland
Apartment
Kopanina, Poland
Area 6 583 m²
Looking for a construction site in a beautiful area? This offer will meet your expectations!
$269,776
Apartment in Mlodasko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodasko, Poland
Area 2 235 m²
For sale: Investment facility in Youthsk – offices, production and storage halls, AG plots
$3,57M
House in Sokolniki Male, Poland
House
Sokolniki Male, Poland
Area 158 m²
Good morning, We are pleased to present you a unique offer of selling an exclusive free -sta…
Price on request
