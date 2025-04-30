Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
38
38 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
BIG studio 33m2 with separate kitchen and loggia, street Karolkowa, Wola, Warsaw – 10 min wa…
$935
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Location: Corner of Saska & Zwycięzców Size: Spacious studio Floor: 5th (with elevator & bal…
$842
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Studio apartment (25m2) for rent at Suwak 11 on Warsaw Mokotów. Good localization where you …
$840
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Brand new studio apartment with entresol with real bed. Lwowska Street, CITY CENTER, Warsaw.…
$828
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
SPACIOUS studio with a separated bedroom and loggia, Kolejowa, 19th District, Wola, Warsaw S…
$1,269
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Comfortable and modern studio apartment, with an area of 30,90m2, on the 4 floor, located in…
$951
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Bright Studio apartment with an area of 32 m², located on the fourth floor of a 2022 apartme…
$1,234
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
For rent – freshly renovated and comfortable studio with full size bed at Siewierska Street,…
$906
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A spacious and very bright studio after a general renovation with a kitchenette and a bathro…
$973
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A studio apartment for rent with an area of 28 m2, located on the 1st floor with balcony. Th…
$935
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
Located in Stara Ochota, at ul. Grójecka 35. Good location, with close commercial and servic…
$748
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For rent a studio flat located at Gościeradowska 1A Street in Warsaw (Praga Północ district)…
$720
per month
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$725
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
Cozy Studio for Rent – Ostrobramska 100 Location: Ostrobramska 100, 1st floor Size: 16 m² La…
$614
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Brand new living compound (2023) next to Marina Mokotów. Studio Apartment for rent (23,63 m2…
$853
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Beautiful, cozy studio at street Włodarzewska – Ochota – closed neighbourhood with security …
$775
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Small studio close to Medical University, street Racławicka 142, Ochota, Warsaw available fr…
$721
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For rent Modern, fully furnished studio apartment – located on the corner of Ogrodowa and Że…
$933
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Modern, cozy studio Lwowska Street- CITY CENTER, Warsaw Fully furnished and equipped studi…
$748
per month
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a one -room studio apartment with an…
$935
per month
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$775
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Studio apartment in a recently built building at ul. Koprzywiańska 5 (right next to the tram…
$746
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Modern Studio for Rent – Next to Metro Pola Mokotowskie – Location: Batorego Street, Near Me…
$653
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Studio apartment with a private terrace on the building’s top floor in a recently built apa…
$748
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
MODERN studio + balcony at street Bluszczańska, Mokotów, Warsaw address: Bluszczańska 69 siz…
$933
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
SPACIOUS studio with a separated bedroom, street Stanów Zjednoczonych, Praga, Warsaw address…
$962
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Modern studio apartment with a balcony, located at Józefa Siemieńskiego 3 on the 4th floor o…
$826
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Modern, spacious studio located in one of the best areas in Warsaw- Plac Zbawiciela, city ce…
$746
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Studio apartment located on the 1st floor in a renovated building. Furnished and equipped (f…
$813
per month
2 room Studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
For rent attractive apartment in Powiśle
$1,051
per month
