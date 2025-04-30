Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lodz
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Lodz, Poland

12 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio apartment of 35m2 on 1st floor of new apart…
$586
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
We present new, finished to a high standard, studio apartment for rent in the new renovated …
$480
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​22 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$586
per month
Studio apartment in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment
Lodz, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$430
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​32m2 with a bed in the CE…
$586
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m2, located in a tenement house, on the 1st…
$546
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present a newly renovated 26m2 studio apartment on the in a revitalized tenement house (w…
$613
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​26 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$506
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​26 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$560
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
A high standard studio for rent, with an area of ​​32 m2, located in a new building in the v…
$613
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
A high standard studio for rent, located in a beautiful, restored tenement house at 33 Kiliń…
$613
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
For rent a studio apartment in very high standard with an area of ​​27 m2 located in a renov…
$613
per month
