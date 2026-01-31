Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wrocław
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Wrocław, Poland

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
The property is located in central Wroclaw, close to numerous restaurants, cafes, and histor…
$1,277
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
The property is located in central Wroclaw, close to numerous restaurants, cafes, and histor…
$1,196
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$490
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$575
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go