  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kornik

New buildings for sale in gmina Kornik

houses
1
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Radzewo, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region) Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m² Status: Completed – Ready to move in ✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who…
Zaitseva Estates
Zaitseva Estates
Русский, Polski
