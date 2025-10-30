  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne

New buildings for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Townhouse Lusowo
Townhouse Lusowo
Townhouse Lusowo
Lusowo, Poland
from
$243,930
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go