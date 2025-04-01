Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

3 properties total found
Apartment in Kolata, Poland
Apartment
Kolata, Poland
Area 187 m²
virtual walk https://sb360.online/5g0f08 Price 797 000.0zł is on offer only MLS after prepar…
$206,550
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I would like to present an offer of a unique apartment on the Poznań Friday. Design and inte…
$160,679
3 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
3 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Completed underkey, ready for introduction, located in a well-connected part of the city
$201,886
Properties features in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

