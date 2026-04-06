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New Build Houses in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

Białystok County
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Białystok
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gmina Choroszcz
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Townhouse Hygge Forest
Townhouse Hygge Forest
Townhouse Hygge Forest
Townhouse Hygge Forest
Townhouse Hygge Forest
Show all Townhouse Hygge Forest
Townhouse Hygge Forest
Klepacze, Poland
Price on request
Area 33–100 m²
26 real estate properties 26
Hygge Forest is a residential complex of townhouses located next to a forest and a river, just 200 meters from the natural zone. The project combines a calm natural environment with modern architecture, a private forest park, recreation areas and convenient access to urban infrastructures
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.3 – 34.1
91,417 – 93,613
Apartment 2 rooms
61.5 – 62.6
119,177 – 132,418
Apartment 4 rooms
73.6 – 99.8
168,645 – 201,454
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
Townhouse Hygge Marina
Townhouse Hygge Marina
Townhouse Hygge Marina
Townhouse Hygge Marina
Townhouse Hygge Marina
Białystok, Poland
Price on request
Area 48–75 m²
70 real estate properties 70
Hygge Marina — это камерный жилой комплекс из 43 круглогодичных домов в курортной деревне Янтар на Вислинской косе в Польше. Дома площадью от 48 до 75 m² располагаются всего в 1,5 км от Балтийского моря, каждый имеет собственный сад и террасу. Проект сочетает современную архитектуру, природн…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
48.0 – 64.6
161,486 – 286,880
Apartment 4 rooms
69.9 – 75.0
235,164 – 319,823
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
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