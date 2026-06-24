  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nowy Dwór Gdański County

New buildings for sale in Nowy Dwór Gdański County

;
gmina Stegna
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Jantar, Poland
from
$137,606
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Area 48–75 m²
32 real estate properties 32
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
48.0 – 64.6
159,386 – 283,149
Apartment 4 rooms
69.9 – 75.0
249,040 – 315,663
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Jantar, Poland
from
$137,125
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Area 48–58 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Hygge Marina — это камерный жилой комплекс из 43 круглогодичных домов в курортной деревне Янтар на Вислинской косе в Польше. Дома площадью от 48 до 75 m² располагаются всего в 1,5 км от Балтийского моря, каждый имеет собственный сад и террасу. Проект сочетает современную архитектуру, природн…
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1B
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1B
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1B
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1B
Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1B
Jantar, Poland
from
$137,606
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Area 48–70 m²
21 real estate property 21
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
48.0 – 64.6
159,386 – 214,506
Apartment 4 rooms
69.9
232,105
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
UmedUmed
On the map
Realting.com
Go