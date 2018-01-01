LOCO REAL ESTATE

Krakow, Poland

Completion date: 2023

We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate.

The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.

The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.



Ask for similar or larger apartments.



DISTRIBUTION

The 41.26 m2 apartment is located on the second floor with balcony ( B1 ).



STANDARD

The offer includes apartments of a higher standard, with a diverse area and functional layout. On the ground floor of the building, the apartments will include gardens, and on the upper floors loggias, balconies.

Caring for the comfort and safety of residents, anti-burglar entrance doors, three-glazed windows with diffusers equipped with anti-smog filters, air conditioning in the living room and floor heating will be installed in the apartments. Apartments on the ground floor will be equipped with wiring enabling remote control of blinds.



Urban heating

Porta door.

Monitoring.



Currently, the sale offer includes 174 apartments in buildings B1 and B2 in meters from 30 to 74 m2.

Four buildings will be located on a plot of over 18,000 sq m.



LOCATION

The building is located in the Krowodrza district at ul. Wybicki in Krakow.

The area has numerous grocery stores, elementary school, kindergartens and nurseries, gastronomic establishments, medical and dental offices, parcel lockers and hair salons.

This part of Krakow is characterized by a well-developed network of public transport connections:

150 m bus stop

400 m tram stop

1 km PKP station



We are only 3 km from the Main Square.

The direct proximity of walking routes creates many opportunities for lovers of an active lifestyle. In the area you will find, among others. Krowoderski Park and the Park. St. Wyspiański



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.

The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.



Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and type of parking space.

