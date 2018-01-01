  1. Realting.com
LOCO REAL ESTATE

Poland, ul. Sienna 72 lok. 14, 00-833 Warszawa

Real estate agency
2010
English, Русский, Polski
loco-estate.com


We have more than 10 years of experience in the real estate market. During this time, we professionally support customers in the process of renting or selling houses, apartments and apartments.  For many years we have set standards in the real estate market in Warsaw, and now we are introducing the best solutions also in Krakow and Portugal.

We offer real estate only of a higher class ( premium ), houses or apartments of a unique, high standard. We work on the basis of corporate standards, for customers from around the world, taking into account their requirements, which emphasizes the international nature of our work.

Customers who work with us point out three main reasons why we should entrust the preparation of the transaction:

  • International character
  • Efficiency
  • Safety
New buildings
Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: LOCO REAL ESTATE

We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the accompaniment of – No commission and tax PCC !

Available apartments in Warsaw with a deadline:

  • Targówek - there are several apartments ready. Next delivery December 2024
  • Praga Północ, ul.Jagielońska – 900 m2 one ronda Starzyńskiego - delivery I quarter 2024
  • Ursus, ul.Ryzowa – New Investment! - December 2024 change
  • Włochy, ul.Solipska - change September 2024
  • Białołęka, ul.Ceramiczna – affordable finished apartments
  • Mokotów, ul. Białej Koniczyny -1 Q2024 - od 15 200 m2 – Cameral investment in Mokotov
  • Wola, ul.Ciołka – last apartment ! to Metro station Księcia Janusza 500 m2 – delivery I quarter 2024
  • Wola, ul.Ludwiki – move to a new apartment this year, near the Płocka metro station - change September 2023
  • Bemowo, ul.Lazurowa – move to a new apartment this year - change end 2023

    I invite you to the presentation of objects !

Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: LOCO REAL ESTATE

Apartment in a modern residential complex in a quiet and green part of Warsaw Targuvek.

Convenient message with center. Fully functional living room. An ideal offer for young families with children.

  • It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. 
  • Available apartments of various sizes – similar or larger in size. Ask, we will select the apartment suitable for you.
  • The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project.
  • The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces.

ARCHITECTURE

Short buildings and bright facades. The common space is filled with streets, squares, alleys and fountains. Beautifully decorated green yards combined with safe playgrounds will encourage children and adults to actively relax in the fresh air.

ADVANTAGES OF INDIGENOUSS

Access to full urban infrastructure. A rich trade and service offer in the complex itself makes everyday life easier, and nearby shopping centers will delight shopping enthusiasts. There are many educational and medical institutions in the area, and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity of green areas.

LOCATION

Good connection with other parts of the city: 15-minute access to the metro station Świętokrzyska, easy departure from Warsaw

 

Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: LOCO REAL ESTATE

We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate.

The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Ask for similar or larger apartments.

DISTRIBUTION
The 41.26 m2 apartment is located on the second floor with balcony ( B1 ).

STANDARD
The offer includes apartments of a higher standard, with a diverse area and functional layout. On the ground floor of the building, the apartments will include gardens, and on the upper floors loggias, balconies.
Caring for the comfort and safety of residents, anti-burglar entrance doors, three-glazed windows with diffusers equipped with anti-smog filters, air conditioning in the living room and floor heating will be installed in the apartments. Apartments on the ground floor will be equipped with wiring enabling remote control of blinds.

Urban heating
Porta door.
Monitoring.

Currently, the sale offer includes 174 apartments in buildings B1 and B2 in meters from 30 to 74 m2.
Four buildings will be located on a plot of over 18,000 sq m.

LOCATION
The building is located in the Krowodrza district at ul. Wybicki in Krakow.
The area has numerous grocery stores, elementary school, kindergartens and nurseries, gastronomic establishments, medical and dental offices, parcel lockers and hair salons.
This part of Krakow is characterized by a well-developed network of public transport connections:
150 m bus stop
400 m tram stop
1 km PKP station

We are only 3 km from the Main Square.
The direct proximity of walking routes creates many opportunities for lovers of an active lifestyle. In the area you will find, among others. Krowoderski Park and the Park. St. Wyspiański

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and type of parking space.
 

Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Krakow, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: LOCO REAL ESTATE

We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern complex full of world-class amenities. The investment provides comfort of living and a friendly neighborhood. In the central part of the estate, there will be spacious courtyards with unconventionally arranged greenery and small architecture, as well as a modern playground.
the investment is distinguished by a futuristic architectural form combined with an original form of art.
Within the estate, you will find green relaxation zones with halotherapy, numerous fountains, living vertical gardens and eco-walls.

SCHEDULE
An apartment with an area of 37.01 m2 located on the 3rd floor with a balcony.

STANDARD
The offer includes apartments of various sizes and functional layout (apartments from 28 m2 to 150 m2)
The investment is characterized by a high standard of finishing common areas
Taking care of the safety of residents on the estate, we will find, among others: 24/h monitoring, security, controlled entry zones

Additional amenities:
the gym
pram room
bicycle room
manual car wash- building B
EV charging station
numerous services on site: restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, drugstore, etc

LOCATION
The building is located at Grzegórzecka/Podgórska street, next to the Vistula Boulevards
The location in the city center, proximity to the Main Market Square, Old Kazimierz and a great connection to the largest regional airport in Poland make this investment unique.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
building B – COMPLETION DATE Q4 2023/Q1 2024

Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and the type of parking spa

 

Apartment with a balcony and a large mezzanine
Cottage village Apartment with a balcony and a large mezzanine
Jaskowice, Poland
Completion date: 2025
Real estate agency: LOCO REAL ESTATE

An apartment of 48,04 m2 m2 with a balkony 5.60 m2, and a mezzanine on level 3 (20.87 m2) consisting of a room with a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, communication

INVESTMENT DESCRIPTION
Aleja Zbożowa Etap 2.0 consists of multi-family buildings consisting of apartments with a wide range of choices.
The buildings have three floors - a total of 47 apartments in various sizes from 27 to 78 m2
ground floor apartments with gardens or mini terraces and all apartments on the upper floors have balconies.
The buildings also have an underground floor with a garage.
The area of the estate is closed and thanks to that I become more safe, we will find a large playground in the area.
It is an ideal place for people who appreciate peace and quiet, and at the same time need to have access to the full urban infrastructure at their fingertips.
Aleja Zbożowa has been carefully designed and is characterized by intimacy and comfort.

DELIVERY DATE
Completion of construction: Q1 2025
Possibility to buy a place in the underground garage with a storage room
number of above-ground parking spaces available to residents of the estate: 21

