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Сommercial property in Marki, Poland

4 properties total found
Commercial property 132 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises of 131 m² in Marki are for sale. The spacious premises include four room…
$186,590
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 268 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 268 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale house, 5 rooms, 268.2 m², Marki. We present an exceptional property with a garden a…
$857,884
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 136 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 136 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale premises for a kindergarten, nursery or catering establishment with a usable area o…
$173,990
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 1 350 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 1
$981,205
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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