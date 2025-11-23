Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garage for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
LOCATION: We present a studio apartment for rent on Twardowskiego Street in Kraków – near…
$602
