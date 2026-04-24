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Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Show all Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Apartment building Osiedle Gluchow III
Gluchow, Poland
from
$105,721
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 50–53 m²
2 real estate properties 2
More info: www.osiedlegluchow.pl   We offer four types of apartments. 49.70 m² apartment with a garden, 3 rooms 47.89 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic), 3 rooms 37.20 m² apartment with a garden, 2 rooms 41.97 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic), 2 rooms Each apartmen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
104,829
Apartment 2 rooms
49.7
129,105
Agency
James House
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