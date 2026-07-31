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Apartments for sale in gmina Wolsztyn, Poland

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Apartment in Obra, Poland
Apartment
Obra, Poland
Area 450 m²
For sale 2 plots in Obrze, each area of 450m2 Sites located in the picturesque village of Ob…
$61,233
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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