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Houses for sale in gmina Wielen, Poland

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House in Wrzeszczyna, Poland
House
Wrzeszczyna, Poland
Area 101 m²
Many surroundings, Wrzeszcza The object of the offer is a single-family house in a twin buil…
$127,744
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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