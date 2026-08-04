Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wiazowna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wiazowna, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wiazowna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The Wiązowna Forest housing development on Polna Street in Wiązowna will be a modern project…
$131,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go