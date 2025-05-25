Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wiazowna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Stefanowka, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Stefanowka, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartments in a new housing estate in Stefanówce near Warsaw, which consists of fou…
$87,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go