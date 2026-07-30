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Monthly rent of commercial properties in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

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Commercial property 125 m² in Baranowo, Poland
Commercial property 125 m²
Baranowo, Poland
Area 125 m²
Comfortable twin with air conditioning, fireplace and garage | Baranowo | Garden 554 m2
$2,119
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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