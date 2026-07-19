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Residential properties for sale in gmina Sulmierzyce, Poland

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sulmierzyce, Poland
2 room apartment
Sulmierzyce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
We present the offer of a property with an area of 36.71 m2, located on the ground floor in …
$68,588
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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2 room apartment in Sulmierzyce, Poland
2 room apartment
Sulmierzyce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
For sale a unique, fully finished apartment of 35.54 m2, located on Paderewskiego Street in …
$91,483
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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